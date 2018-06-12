World Rugby U20 Championship: England 32-31 South Africa

From the section

England lost the 2017 final to New Zealand

England have beaten South Africa 32-31 to reach their sixth consecutive World Rugby Under-20 Championship final.

They took a 22-7 half-time lead after tries from Tom Parton, Tom Hardwick and Ben White.

Marcus Smith added a penalty to seven first-half points and Jordan Olowofela ran in a try from halfway to make it 32-19, but South Africa fought back.

Three-time winners England, runners-up in 2017, will face hosts France in Sunday's final in Beziers.

The French beat reigning champions New Zealand 16-7 in Tuesday's other semi-final.