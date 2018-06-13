Chris Morgan: Cornish Pirates skipper takes on player-coach role

Chris Morgan has already taken some training sessions as the Pirates returned to training this week

Cornish Pirates' veteran forward Chris Morgan has been appointed as a player-coach at the Championship club.

The 36-year-old has been troubled by injuries in recent years and has previously indicated that he would like to move into coaching.

Morgan joined the club in 2008 and has been captain since 2014.

"Accepting this player-coach role is something I am really excited about and I feel very fortunate to be given this opportunity," Morgan said.

"The body needs a rest as you get older. However, I've got to put myself in a position whereby I am still ready to play and give the guys what I can on the pitch but to also give more off it."

Morgan will support joint head coaches Gavin Cattle and Alan Paver.