Kieran Brookes: Wasps sign Northampton Saints tight-head prop

Kieran Brookes has 16 England caps, the last of which came against Wales in the 2016 Six Nations

Wasps have signed England international prop Kieran Brookes after he opted to leave Northampton Saints at the end of his contract.

Brookes, 27, played 73 games for Saints in three years at Franklin's Gardens, following spells at Newcastle Falcons and Leicester Tigers.

The last of the tight-head's 16 England Test appearances came against Wales in the 2016 Six Nations tournament.

"Kieran is a proven operator," Wasps director of rugby Dai Young said.

"He is a good addition to our squad, and adds to a pool of props which mixes experience with some fast-developing younger players.

"As we all know, having a solid set-piece is a crucial component in a successful team. Kieran's arrival will further boost us in this area, and he also offers plenty around the park both with ball in hand and defensively."

Stoke-on-Trent-born Brookes, who has played on both sides of the scrum, will link-up with fellow front-rowers Jake Cooper-Woolley, Ben Harris, Simon McIntyre and Matt Mullan at the Ricoh Arena.

In addition, Elliot Daly, Nathan Hughes and Christian Wade have been team-mates at international level.

"There are also plenty of players I already have experience of playing with for England," Brookes said.

"Wasps have done well in recent seasons and hopefully I can play a part as the club tries to push on to the next level."