Women's Rugby World Cup 2021: England and Wales bid to host tournament

The 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup was held in Ireland and saw record attendances

England and Wales are among six countries bidding to host the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup.

They join France, Portugal, Australia and reigning world champions New Zealand in confirming their interest.

The six unions have until 10 August to submit their bids to World Rugby.

"We're delighted with the record level of hosting interest, which reflects the significant global excitement behind the women's game," said World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont.

"Ireland 2017 was a magnificent tournament by any Rugby World Cup standards and I am sure that all six unions will be determined to raise the bar again as we look forward to a tournament that features a new format and is a proven major sporting and social driver."

The winning bid, which will hope to emulate Ireland's record-breaking attendance figures, will be announced by the World Rugby Council on 14 November in Dublin.

Defending champions England were beaten 41-32 by New Zealand in the 2017 final, while Wales finished seventh.