Gruff Rees appointed Cardiff Blues academy manager

Gruff Rees (left) with former Ospreys head coach Steve Tandy and his successor Allen Clarke

Gruff Rees has been appointed as Cardiff Blues' academy manager for the 2018-19 season.

The 42-year-old joins the region following 13 years at the Ospreys, where he had been backs coach since 2012.

He will also oversee the age-grade sides and the new development team which will be in place for next season.

Rees spent his playing days at Cardiff RFC and said he was looking forward to returning to the capital.

"I can't wait to get started in the role," he said.

"It's great to be returning to work in Cardiff, and the potential within this group of boys is really exciting."

Rees said he "thoroughly enjoyed" his time with the Ospreys and took pride in seeing local youngsters such as Justin Tipuric, Rhys Webb, Dan Biggar and Owen Watkin break into the first team.

"I've always enjoyed working with the development of young players, and it is something I've experienced throughout my career - with Glamorgan Wanderers, Welsh Rugby Union, Ospreys, and now Cardiff Blues," he added.