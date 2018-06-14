Warren Gatland: Staying unbeaten on summer tour 'not important'

Warren Gatland said he was particularly pleased with the way Wales defended after beating Argentina last week

Argentina v Wales - second Test Venue: Brigadier General Estanislao Lopez Stadium, Santa Fe Date: Saturday, 16 June Kick-off: 20:40 BST Coverage: Live scores and commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, live commentary on Radio Wales MW and Radio Cymru

Wales coach Warren Gatland says finishing the summer tour unbeaten is "not important" ahead of their second and final Test against Argentina.

Wales are aiming for a first series win in Argentina since 1999 following last weekend's 23-10 first Test victory.

Every member of Gatland's 31-man squad, except for the injured Samson Lee, has featured in either the win over South Africa or against the Pumas last week.

"A clean sweep is not the most important thing," said Gatland.

"We've stuck firm on what the objective of this tour is.

"Yes we want to win games and it's important that we perform well but if we were desperate and it was all about winning, then the team would probably look a little bit different.

"We discussed that as coaches when we were picking the team, saying that we have to be true to ourselves and what we wanted to achieve."

Despite not focusing on finishing the summer tour unbeaten, Gatland said Wales are "desperate" to secure their second win over the Pumas in seven days.

"It's great that we've won the first two games but lets not throw everything out of the window to win the third Test for the sake of it because the bigger picture is more important," Gatland added.

"Saying that, we're going to be desperate to win, we want to win and those players getting an opportunity will realise how important it is. It gives them another opportunity."

Argentina 'embarrassed' after first Test

Gatland: Embarrassed Argentina will seek revenge

Wales recorded a surprisingly untroubled first win in Argentina for 14 years last weekend at San Juan's Estadio del Bicentario.

The Pumas were favourites ahead of the match with a squad full of Super Rugby's Jaguares up against a relatively inexperienced Welsh side.

"There's no doubt on Saturday that it's going to be a lot tougher than last week," said Gatland.

"If I was coaching Argentina, I wouldn't be making too many changes.

"And if you were in that group of players, you'd probably be reasonably embarrassed about the fact the expectation was they were going to win quite comfortably and they were beaten by a group of young men and boys, who embarrassed them.

"So, from that point of view, our guys need to be aware of the physical challenge that is coming their way because I think it's going to be absolutely brutal and they're going to be desperate.

"We know that's coming so it's about how you face up to that challenge, how you accept that challenge and how do you get excited by that challenge?"