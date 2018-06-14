Flanker Brad Shields tells Chris Jones that "England is in his blood" before making his first start in Saturday's second Test against South Africa in Bloemfontein, with Chris Robshaw dropped from the matchday squad.

New-Zealand born Shields, 27, was fast-tracked into the set-up by head coach Eddie Jones and made his debut off the bench in the first-Test defeat.

