Australia 21-26 Ireland

Johnny Sexton scored 16 points on his return to the Ireland starting line-up

Second Test: Australia v Ireland Australia (14) 21 Tries: Beale, penalty try, Tupou Cons: Foley 2 Ireland (16) 26 Tries: Conway, Furlong Cons: Sexton 2 Pens: Sexton 4

Ireland secured a deserved 26-21 win over Australia in Melbourne to level their series at 1-1, with the decisive final Test to come in Sydney next week.

Andrew Conway and Tadhg Furlong scored Ireland's tries, with Johnny Sexton kicking 16 points as the tourists were rewarded for a dominant performance.

Ireland could now earn a first southern hemisphere series win since 1979.

Kurtley Beale and Taniela Tupou crossed for Australia, who were also awarded a penalty try in the first half.

The Wallabies ended Ireland's 12-match unbeaten run with an 18-9 success in Brisbane in the first Test but Joe Schmidt's side now have an opportunity to end their Grand Slam-winning season on a high.

Ireland's victory maintains their second position in the IRB world rankings, ahead of third-placed Australia.

Ireland recover from early deficit

Beale's second-minute try got the hosts off to a flying start but Ireland took advantage of wing Marika Koroibete's yellow card as Conway dived over in the corner.

Returning fly-half Sexton converted and added three penalties to put the Irish in control but referee Paul Williams awarded a penalty try against the visitors for illegally collapsing the maul and sent Cian Healy to the sin bin, leaving the score 16-14 at the break.

Ireland bossed the second half and Jack McGrath and Keith Earls both grounded over the line but had their 'tries' ruled out for a double movement and a knock-on respectively.

Furlong bulldozed his way over the line to give his side some breathing space, but McGrath's yellow card for a deliberate knock-on in the ruck on 76 minutes, followed by Tupou's touchdown a minute later, made for a nervous finish for Schmidt's men.

Forwards build platform for success

Irelandmade eight changes for the game, with a stronger starting line-up made up entirely of players from Munster and European Champions Cup and Pro14 winners Leinster.

Conway justified his inclusion with his first-half try before going off injured, skipping over after Conor Murray collected the ball at the back of a rolling maul and floated a pass to the Munster winger.

Ireland enjoyed the majority of territory and possession, defended resolutely and showed an increased physicality, aggression and intensity, while Sexton's influence and accuracy off the tee proved vital.

A much-changed pack built the platform for victory, hooker Niall Scannell proving efficient, Devin Toner and CJ Stander playing important roles and Furlong making important line breaks and ensuring reward for his side's superiority with his 54th-minute try.

Captain Peter O'Mahony was perhaps the stand-out performer among the forwards however, especially at the breakdown as he affected a number of turnovers at crucial stages of the match.

Australia: I Folau; D Haylett-Petty, S Kerevi, K Beale, M Koroibete; B Foley, W Genia; C Timu, M Hooper (capt), D Pocock; A Coleman, I Rodda; S Kepu, B Paenga-Amosa, S Sio.

Replacements: T Latu, T Robertson, T Tupou, R Simmons, L Tui, P Samu, N Phipps, R Hodge.

Ireland: R Kearney; A Conway, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, K Earls; J Sexton, C Murray; C Healy, N Scannell, T Furlong; D Toner, James Ryan; P O'Mahony, D Leavy, CJ Stander.

Replacements: R Herring, J McGrath, A Porter, T Beirne, J Murphy, J Cooney, J Carbery, J Larmour.