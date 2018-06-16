Warren Gatland: Wales coach says unbeaten tour is 'most pleasing' trip

Every member of Wales' summer tour squad, with the exception of the injured Samson Lee, featured at some point

Warren Gatland says this year's unbeaten summer tour has been his most pleasing since becoming Wales coach.

Wales beat South Africa in Washington DC before defeating Argentina twice, including a 30-12 series decider.

The 2-0 series win over Argentina is Wales' first since 1999, and included their first win against the Pumas on Argentinean soil since 2004.

"I thought the boys were outstanding and I'm pleased with the tour as a whole," said Gatland.

"We have achieved all the goals we set out to do and it's a nice position to be in."

Wales are set to be confirmed as third in the world rankings when the next list is published on Monday after successive wins over the Pumas.

"We spoke last week about expecting a backlash from the Pumas but it wasn't about them, it was about us and taking opportunities to develop and we've done that," said Gatland.

"And, we are up to third in the world, which is a bigger bonus as well."

Gatland took over as Wales coach in December 2007 and will step down after the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Asked whether this summer's tour was his most pleasing as Wales coach, Gatland responded: "Definitely, I haven't seen a group this hungry for a while.

"A lot of people were sceptical about the tour and wrote us off so we have achieved a great amount.

"The biggest advantage bigger nations like New Zealand have is that when someone puts on a jersey they know there are four or five guys behind waiting for it if you mess up.

"Sometimes in smaller nations if you get comfortable, which can happen when you don't have much strength in depth, people can get complacent."

Moriarty disappointed in himself

Ross Moriarty is heading to the Dragons next season after leaving Gloucester

The only sour note to Wales' final win in Argentina was the sending off of forward Ross Moriarty in the dying minutes.

The number eight was shown a red card after grabbing Argentina's outside-half Nicolas Sanchez around the neck in an off-the-ball incident.

"He's just reacted, he was hit in the back, it's a bit disappointing and I'm not sure it was a red card but you accept the referee's decision," said Gatland.

"He's disappointed in himself in fairness in the way he's reacted and he has apologised to the player for grabbing him around the neck.

"We are not going to make too much of it."

Moriarty has taken to social media to apologise for his behaviour, adding that he did not want to end the tour that way.