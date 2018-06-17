USA 30-29 Scotland: 'We went to sleep' says Stuart Hogg after shock defeat

Media playback is not supported on this device Scotland 'went to sleep' - Stuart Hogg

Stuart Hogg says Scotland's inexperienced players must 'learn quickly' following the shock defeat to the USA in Houston.

Ten of Scotland's starting line-up had fewer than 10 caps, with seven making their first international starts.

They found the going tough against an inspired USA side who registered their first win over Tier One opposition.

"It was a tough one. All credit to America, they took their opportunities when they were there," Hogg said.

Scotland made the best possible start when Hogg put Blair Kinghorn in for the game's opening try within 60 seconds. A penalty try and a George Turner touchdown - the hooker's fourth in two matches - looked to have set the tourists on course for victory.

The boot of fly-half AJ MacGinty kept the USA within touching distance, and the tide began to turn when Joe Taufete scored late in the half for the home side.

Taufete thundered over the line again shortly after the break, and when MacGinty pounced on a Matt Fagerson error to put Hanco Germishuys in for a try, the Scots were in trouble at 30-24 down.

Head coach Gregor Townsend made a raft of substitutions in an attempt to rescue the game, and Dougie Fife came off the bench to score two minutes beyond the 80. That allowed Kinghorn a conversion to snatch victory, but his touchline kick sailed wide of the target.

"For us we've got to learn, and learn quick," said Hogg, who captained Scotland for the first time in Houston.

"We weren't good enough from the get-go. We scored a nice try early on and after that shut off and went to sleep."

Scotland now head for Argentina to face the Pumas in their final summer tour match.

"Like I say we've got a lot to learn and we've got to do it quick because we've got another tough test next Saturday," Hogg added.

Analysis

Former Scotland captain Andy Nicol: "If that late kick had gone over I'm not sure we would have deserved to win that game.

"The game was lost almost before that - 21-6 up, in control first half, and then 24-3 the other way, 24 unanswered points almost in the second half, they started to chase the game and make mistakes.

"USA were a much better side [than Canada]. Technically, physically, tactically, players like [Joe] Taufete'e and [AJ] MacGinty are class players. So it was a much harder game for Scotland and unfortunately they didn't have the ability to win it."

Injured Scotland captain John Barclay: "They'll be gutted with that. The first half was very promising and that try before half-time maybe gave the Americans that little sniff of what was to come.

"America played very well but Scotland made a lot of uncharacteristic errors, gave the ball away very cheaply, discipline was an issue for large parts of the second half, and I think the only attack we had in the second half was at the end. They'll be deeply disappointed with that.

"I watched the Argentina game [against Wales] and they were very poor. I'm not so sure they can be as poor again.

"It's their coach's last game, there's a lot of motivation for them there. There'll be a lot of changes I imagine in the make-up of the Scottish 15 but they'll have to much better."