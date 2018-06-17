South Africa v England: Billy Vunipola breaks arm in second Test

Vunipola was substituted before half-time during England's second Test with South Africa

England number eight Billy Vunipola refractured his arm during England's defeat by South Africa on Saturday.

The 25-year-old only returned to action in April after four months out with a broken right arm.

Vunipola was forced off with the injury before half-time in Bloemfontein, six months after first breaking his arm in Saracens' European Champions Cup tie with Ospreys.

He will return to London on Sunday for further assessment.

Brother Mako Vunipola is also returning home for family reasons, while Ellis Genge has already flown back to the UK because of a knee injury picked up in training.

The Leicester Tigers forward has been replaced in the squad by Alex Hepburn.

England lost the second Test 23-12 as South Africa wrapped up the series 2-0 - Eddie Jones' side's fifth defeat in succession. They meet South Africa again on Saturday at Newlands.