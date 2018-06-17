BBC Sport - Wales are well-placed for 2019 World Cup, says Ellis Jenkins
After rising to the challenge of their second Test against Argentina, flanker Ellis Jenkins says Wales are well-placed for the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
Many leading Wales players were at home resting or recovering from injuries, giving rising talents the chance to shine on their unbeaten summer tour.
Jenkins says in the event of withdrawals at the next World Cup, reserve players will be "ready to go".