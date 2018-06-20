Ross Moriarty: Wales back-row given four-week ban after Argentina red card

Ross Moriarty will play for Dragons next season after leaving Gloucester

Wales number eight Ross Moriarty has been given a four-week suspension following his red card against Argentina.

The 24-year-old reacted to an off-the-ball push in his back during Wales' 30-12 win in Santa Fe, Argentina.

Moriarty continued to hold Argentina outside-half Nicolas Sanchez around the neck, despite being told to let go by the match officials.

The back-row will be free to play in Dragons' second round Pro14 match.

Moriarty, who has joined the Gwent region from Gloucester, admitted the offence, apologised and accepted the red card.

The Independent Judicial Committee deemed the offence to be at the mid-range scale of seriousness, which has an entry point of six weeks.

The committee added an extra week because of the aggravating factor that Moriarty did not desist from his actions on the direction of the assistant referee.

Mitigating factors, including the player's immediate apology and disciplinary record, resulted in a deduction of three weeks and Moriarty was suspended for a period of four weeks.

The suspension, based on Moriarty's playing schedule, will include pre-season matches and end after Dragons' first match of the 2018-2019 Pro14 season.

The Pro14 fixtures for next season have yet to be finalised.