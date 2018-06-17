Warren Gatland: Wales and England are currently 'poles apart'

Wales lost 12-6 when they played England at Twickenham in this year's Six Nations

Wales and England are "poles apart" as the teams prepare for next year's World Cup according to Warren Gatland.

The Wales coach has led his side to a series win in Argentina with his team now on a five-match winning run.

England meanwhile have been beaten in their last six matches and have already lost their series in South Africa despite having one game still to play.

"The difference between the teams right now in terms of where we are and where they are is poles apart," Gatland said.

Wales are set to be confirmed as third in the world rankings when the next list is published on Monday after successive wins over the Pumas while England will slip to sixth.

World Champions New Zealand are top while Six Nations Grand Slam winners Ireland sit second and Gatland feels his team can challenge any side.

"New Zealand are still pretty good, there's Ireland and South Africa look like they're coming good," added Gatland.

"But we're in a good place and we know when we put out our best side - what that is at the moment I'm not sure - we're able to compete with the big boys."

World Cup ambitions

Wales were knocked out of the 2015 World Cup by South Africa in the quarter finals

There are 15 months to go until Wales get their World Cup campaign started in Japan against Georgia and everything will now be focused on building towards the competition.

"The plan goes ahead and November will be a different sort of campaign, we'll be using that as a conditioning campaign, very much as a sort of World Cup pre-season," said Gatland.

"Everything will be planned for the start of the World Cup. We're on track and we've stuck to what we said we were going to do.

"In the past the more time we've had together, the better we've been."

Gatland is the longest-serving head coach of a tier-one nation having led Wales in two World Cups, but he will stand down after next year's tournament.

"The last two World Cups have shown with the right preparation, we can get a side together who are ready to compete and do well," said the New Zealander.

"We should have made a semi-final in 2015 - we lost the lead to South Africa with a few minutes to go - and in 2011 we should have reached a World Cup final.

"We're in the best place we have been in since preceding those last two World Cups and if we don't pick up too many injuries in the next 12 months or so and our planning and preparation goes to plan, then we'll be in a really good place."

Pressure on rested Lions

Warren Gatland has warned Dan Biggar that he must perform at new club Northampton if we wants to Wales 10 jersey

Wales have beaten South Africa and Argentina this summer while resting the majority of their British and Irish Lions who toured New Zealand last year.

The likes of Alun Wyn Jones, Taulupe Faletau, Leigh Halfpenny, Liam Williams, Dan Biggar and Ken Owens were all given time off but will not be guaranteed Wales starting roles in the autumn internationals.

"It's given everyone lots to think about and that's great," said Gatland.

"In the past I've been in selection meetings with the coaches and it's not been looking at who we're going to leave out, it's been who we're going to pick.

"We haven't had a lot of depth and we've spent time just looking for people can do a job. "

Flankers Ellis Jenkins and James Davies played a starring role on the tour to add to Wales' growing back-row strengths.

Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau were rested, Josh Navidi and Aaron Shingler are injured while Lions captain Sam Warburton is set to return after a year out.

Gatland joked about his selection dilemma.

"Now I hope four or five of the loose forwards get injured next year because it's going to be one hell of a headache trying to narrow that down into five or six based on the way the guys have performed here.

"It puts the pressure back on the guys who are not here when they get their opportunity."