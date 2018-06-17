Scotland: Five players leave summer tour before Argentina Test

Duncan Taylor has not featured for Scotland in this year's summer tour

Five players are leaving Scotland's summer tour before Saturday's closing Test against Argentina.

Matt Fagerson, Luke Hamilton, Ruaridh Jackson, Duncan Taylor and Grant Stewart will not feature in Resistencia.

Flanker Hamilton sustained a shoulder injury in Sunday's 30-29 defeat by USA.

"It was always our intention to travel to Argentina with a reduced squad," said head coach Gregor Townsend, whose side opened the tour by beating Canada.

"The 28-man group travelling to Resistencia will now have the opportunity to bounce back from last night's defeat with an improved performance."

Back row Fagerson made his Scotland debut in Sunday's match in Houston and Glasgow Warriors team-mate Jackson played against the Canadians.

Hooker Stewart, also with Glasgow, is still waiting for his first senior cap. Saracens centre Taylor did not feature in North America, while Leicester's Hamilton won his second cap in Houston.

Scotland squad to face Argentina

Forwards: Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Lewis Carmichael (Edinburgh), Allan Dell (Edinburgh), David Denton (Leicester Tigers), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Murray McCallum (Edinburgh), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Tim Swinson (Glasgow Warriors), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh).

Backs: Mark Bennett (Edinburgh), Dougie Fife (Edinburgh), Nick Grigg (Glasgow Warriors), Chris Harris (Newcastle Falcons), Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors), Sam Hidalgo-Clyne (Scarlets), Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Pete Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), James Lang (Harlequins), Byron McGuigan (Sale Sharks), Charlie Shiel (Edinburgh).