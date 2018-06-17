World Rugby U20 Championship: England lose out to France in final

Woki's first-half try helped his side to victory

World Rugby U20 Championship final: England v France England: (8) 25 Tries: Olowofela (2), Heyes; Pens: Smith (2); Cons: Grayson (2) France: (14) 33 Tries: Woki, Seguret; Pens: Carbonel (7); Cons: Carbonel

Hosts France created history with victory over England in the World Rugby U20 Championship final in Beziers.

The French were appearing in their first final at this level and dominated with their power game from the scrum.

Louis Chabonel also kicked seven penalties and a conversion to finish as the tournament's top scorer.

England had claimed a thrilling one-point win over South Africa in the semi-final but they were second-best in the decider.

Leicester's Jordan Olowofela scored two tries for England while his Tigers team-mate Joe Heyes added another.

LINE-UPS

England: Parton, Ibitoye, Dingwall, Hardwick, Olowofela, Smith, White; Seville, Walker, Painter, Kpoku, Scott, Hill, Curry, Basham.

Replacements: Cutting, Knight, Heyes, Willis, Hinkley, Brand, Grayson, Butler.

France: Laporte, Tauzin, Barassi, Ntamack, Marty, Carbonel, Coville; Gros, Marchand, Bamba, Lavault, Geraci, Berruyer, Woki, Joseph.

Replacements: Lamothe, Boniface, Brennan, Azagoh, Francoz, Gimbert, Seguret, Vincent.

