Australia v Ireland: Wallabies call up for scrum-half Jake Gordon

Will Genia suffered a broken arm in the first half of Australia's defeat by Ireland in Melbourne

Third Test: Australia v Ireland Date: Saturday, 23 June Venue: Allianz Stadium, Sydney Kick-off: 11:05 BST Coverage: Text commentary and match report on BBC Sport website

Scrum-half Jake Gordon has been called up to the Australia squad as an injury replacement for Will Genia ahead of the decisive third Test against Ireland.

The Waratahs player has been added to the panel to provide cover for club-mate Nick Phipps, who is now expected to start the final Test in Sydney.

Joe Powell of the Brumbies is the other specialist scrum-half in the squad.

Genia has been ruled out for six weeks with a broken arm he sustained after a collision with Ireland prop Cian Healy.

Genia, 30, was one of the stand out performers in Australia's nine-point victory in the opening Test in Brisbane and his absence will be a major blow for head coach Michael Cheika as they prepare for the series decider.

"He's an integral part of the team, there's no doubt about that, he's part of our strategy group and he's had a very good combination there with the forward pack and the backline," said Australia attack coach Stephen Larkham, who revealed that Genia has already had surgery on the injury.

Gordon, 24, has flown back to Australia from Japan after playing for the Waratahs in an exhibition match in Tokyo.

The Sydney native could now win his first Test cap on Saturday.