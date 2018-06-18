South Africa v England: Coach Eddie Jones has no concerns about position

Media playback is not supported on this device Eddie Jones: We are working hard to get it right

England head coach Eddie Jones says he has no concerns about his position despite a fifth Test defeat in a row.

Following the series loss against South Africa on Saturday, the Rugby Football Union said they fully support Jones and his coaching staff.

The Australian, 58, will "stick to his guns" as he aims for a return to form.

"It's about being loyal to your principles, and making sure you have good communication with your players," Jones told BBC Sport.

"The reality is the things that made you successful will make you successful again."

It's understood Jones will have at least three games to arrest the side's alarming run of results, with RFU sources pointing to his track record as England boss following back-to-back Six Nations titles and a record-equalling winning run.

England face the the Springboks in Cape Town on Saturday, before starting the autumn series with a re-match against South Africa at Twickenham and a showdown with world champions New Zealand.

"I'm not worried about [my future], I'm just worried about coaching the team well and making sure the team keeps improving," Jones added.

"That's my job and that's what I love doing. I'll keep doing it to the best of my ability.

"I don't need to speak to [the RFU]. All I need to do is do my job properly. It's not for me to make any decision on what happens, I just do my job properly."

The England camp conducted clear-the-air talks on Monday morning after flying back to their base on the Durban coast.

"We had some great meetings with the players where they brought forward areas they think we need to improve in," Jones said.

"We are going to attempt to improve our discipline. So if we turn that around that will go a long way to effecting the result.

"The focus is there and the attitude is there, and I'm absolutely convinced we'll play much better this week than we played last week."

After winning 24 Test matches out of 25, England supporters have been left stunned by the slump in performance in 2018, but Jones says a dip was inevitable.

"I always knew we were going to go through a tough period and I always knew, post the Lions tour, we were going to run into difficulties, and the great thing at the moment is we are getting a great test for our depth and resilience," he said.

"We are developing the character of the team, which is going to turn into a great team. It is tough. But we have kept together and we are all on the same page. We will get the result we want."

Jones was sacked as Australia head coach in 2005 after a run of eight defeats in nine internationals, just two years after leading the Wallabies to a World Cup final.

"Back then I listened to too many people," he reflected. "What I realise now is that this is a natural process, that unfortunately sometimes you have to go through this as a team to go to the next level, and that's what we are going through at the moment. You have to stick to your principles."