Edinburgh: Luke Hamilton reunited with Richard Cockerill in one-year deal

Scotland back-row Luke Hamilton has been reunited with coach Richard Cockerill after signing a one-year contract with Edinburgh.

The 26-year-old left Leicester Tigers, where he previously played under Cockerill, at the end of the season.

Cockerill said: "I obviously know Luke well from his time at Leicester.

"He's a big, physical ball carrier who will add experience to what is an already talented back-row contingent with some exciting young players."

Hamilton, who qualifies for Scotland through his father, earned his third cap as he started Sunday's 30-29 defeat by United States in Houston but picked up a shoulder injury and was replaced shortly after half-time.

"He can play across the back-row and his dynamism adds another dimension to our attack," Cockerill told Edinburgh's website.

"We're looking forward to seeing how he develops in an international quality unit alongside the likes of Luke Crosbie, Bill Mata, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie and Magnus Bradbury."

Having been born in Pembroke, Hamilton started his career with Cardiff Blues and played for Wales at the 2012 World Under-20 Championship in South Africa.

He moved on to French second-tier side Agen in 2014, helping them win promotion to the Top 14.

But they were relegated the following season and Hamilton switched to Leicester in summer 2016 and was nominated for their player of the season award at the end of his first campaign.

He went on to make 23 appearances, scoring three tries, last season as Tigers finished fifth in the English top flight but says he is excited to join Edinburgh ahead of the Pro14 season.

"They are definitely a team on the rise," he said. "It's a brilliant opportunity to continue my development as a player."