Cardiff Blues expect to complete signing of ex-Ospreys prop Dmitri Arhip

Prop Dmitri Arhip scored four tries for the Ospreys over five seasons

Cardiff Blues expect to complete the surprise signing of Moldova prop Dmitri Arhip this week.

Arhip was expected to sign a lucrative £400,000-a-year deal with French side Montpellier after leaving Ospreys, but that deal has collapsed.

Ospreys have already signed props Tom Botha and Gheorghe Gajion as replacements.

Now Cardiff Blues have stepped in to sign the 29-year-old international tight-head.

It will be a significant signing for new Blues head coach John Mulvihill and a disappointment to their Welsh regional rivals.

Arhip became a firm favourite at the Liberty Stadium with team-mates and fans alike after arriving as emergency cover from Romanian side Dinamo Bucuresti in 2012.

He went on to make 91 appearances in five seasons for the Welsh region, attracting a big-money bid from French Top 14 finalists Montpellier.

Strong in the scrums, Arhip has also shown tremendous mobility both in defence and attack that makes him a key signing for the Blues.

He will compete for the number three jersey at the Arms Park with Dillon Lewis, who has just returned from a series win in Argentina with Wales.