South Africa v England: Mike Brown says 'I'm a human, not a robot' after fan row

'I'm not a robot' - Brown on row with fans

Third Test: South Africa v England Venue: Newlands Stadium Date: Saturday, 23 June Kick-off: 16:05 BST Coverage: Live radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

England's Mike Brown said he is "not a robot" after he was involved in a verbal altercation with a fan following Saturday's defeat by South Africa.

Full-back Brown and prop Joe Marler exchanged words with a supporter after the second Test in Bloemfontein.

Brown, 32, told BBC Sport that when an England fan is "screaming obscenities and saying you're not trying, you are going to have a reaction".

"I just told him to shut up basically," added the Harlequins player.

"You can call me whatever in terms of how I've played, that's fine. But don't turn around and say I'm not trying when I'm coming off with bumps and bruises and aching and I've given everything I can for England."

England's defeat at the Free State Stadium was their sixth in a row, and players and coaches were visibly frustrated at the series defeat.

As well as the incident involving Marler and Brown, scrum-half Ben Youngs walked out of a television interview, for which he later apologised.

"I missed Marler's interaction with him," said Brown. "But as he walked off, I then got it off this so-called fan.

"He said something along the lines of, 'we're not trying hard enough'. Of course [it hurts] - you've seen how hard we train and how much we knock each other about, and what we go through for a whole season let alone just on tour.

"I'm not a robot, I'm a human being who puts it out there every week. I put my body on the line and try my best for my country.

"So when someone says something like that, I'm going to react. It was quite a reserved reaction for me I think. I'm very happy with it and the way I reacted in that circumstance."