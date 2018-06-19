Paddy Jackson: Fly-half hopes to rediscover best form at Perpignan

Jackson won 25 Test caps for Ireland between 2013 and 2017

Paddy Jackson hopes to rediscover his best form after training with Perpignan for the first time.

The fly-half is looking to resume his career with the French side after his IRFU contract was revoked at the conclusion of a nine-week rape trial in April when he was found not guilty.

The former Ireland and Ulster player has joined the club on a two-year deal.

"I want to find my best level quickly, I may be a little rusty but not too much," Jackson told L'Equipe.

"I will learn the culture of the team, I will recover ground and that's good.

"I really want to discover the Top14, that's also a big challenge because there are many great players, many different styles of rugby and I love learning things quickly."

Perpignan are preparing for their return to the French top flight after they beat Grenoble in the Pro D2 final to end a four-year absence from the Top14.

Jackson, 26, is the most high-profile new signing by the Catalan side, who won the last of their seven French titles in 2009.

"The coaches and even the players really made me understand their will to continue evolving and progressing," added Jackson.

"And I really want to help them do that. I want to contribute to making Perpignan a strong team of the Top14.

The Belfast native says he plans to attend classes to improve his French and is also searching for a new home near the club.