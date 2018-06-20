Autumn internationals: Evening kick-offs for Ireland's home games

New Zealand secured a 12-point win when the sides last met in Dublin in 2016

Ireland will have evening kick-offs for their November internationals against Argentina, world champions New Zealand and the United States of America.

Joe Schmidt's side will begin their autumn campaign against Italy at Soldier Field in Chicago on 3 November.

Argentina will visit Dublin a week later, with a 18:30 GMT kick-off time.

The All Blacks are next up at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 17 November at 19:00 GMT, with USA Ireland's final opponents at 18:30 on 24 November.

Ireland famously beat the All Blacks in November 2016 at Soldier Field.

New Zealand avenged their Chicago defeat just two weeks later when they overcame Ireland 21-9 in a brutally physical contest in Dublin.

The Six Nations champions have been defeated just once since that game and now sit in second place behind the All Blacks in the world rankings.

Steve Hansen's side face another tough trip to the northern hemisphere, first travelling to Twickenham to take on England before games against Ireland and Italy.

Argentina will play Ireland for the second autumn in a row, the Pumas falling to a 29-18 defeat at the Aviva last year.

The USA will be hoping for a similar performance when they take on Ireland to the one they produced against Scotland last week, when they impressively secured a one-point victory.

Ireland scored nine tries in a 55-17 victory over USA in a summer Test in New Jersey in June 2017.