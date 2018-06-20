Ulster Rugby: Strength and conditioning coach Jonny Davis latest to depart Kingspan

Ulster Strength and Conditioning Coach Jonny Davis is to leave his post he has occupied for 12 years

Jonny Davis, Ulster Rugby's Strength and Conditioning coach, has become the latest departure from Kingspan Stadium.

"It is with greatest regret that I have to announce I will no longer be continuing the job I love with Ulster Rugby," Davis confirmed in a tweet.

"It was an honour and a privilege," said Davis, who has occupied the role since the 2006-07 season.

"To quote Sir Wilfred Spender, 'I would rather be an Ulsterman than anything else in the world," he added.

Physio Gareth Robinson, who had been in his role at Ulster for 18 seasons, revealed his exit from Kingspan Stadium in May.

Earlier this month, Ulster chief executive Shane Logan announced that he would be stepping down from his position in August.

On the playing side, there has been something of an exodus from Ulster with Ireland internationals Andrew Trimble, Tommy Bowe and Paul Marshall all having retired and Charles Piutau, Robbie Diack and Callum Black also leaving the Irish province.

Ulster have also lost the services of Ireland internationals Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding after the IRFU and the province opted to revoke their contracts.

Jackson and Olding were cleared of rape in late March after a nine-week trial but there was controversy over social media messages they had exchanged.

Jackson has signed for Perpignan, while Olding will play for another French club Brive.