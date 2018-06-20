Scarlets, Cardiff Blues, Ospreys and Dragons learn European fate in Champions and Challenge Cups

Cardiff Blues beat Gloucester in the 2018 Challenge Cup final and will compete in the Champions Cup this season

Scarlets have been drawn against Racing 92, Leicester and Ulster in Pool 4 of the 2018-2019 Champions Cup.

Cardiff Blues won last season's Challenge Cup but return to the top tier Champions Cup and play Saracens, Glasgow and Lyon in Pool 3.

Ospreys are in European club rugby's second tier and face Pau, Worcester and Stade Francais in Challenge Cup Pool 2.

Dragons were drawn in Pool 1 against Northampton, Clermont Auvergne and Romanian side Timisoara Saracens.

Scarlets reached the semi-finals of the Champions Cup last season before losing 38-16 to Leinster and face Irish opposition again in the shape of Ulster, plus English side Leicester and Racing of France.

Saracens won back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017 and will start as Pool 3 favourites, while French side Lyon and Scotland's Glasgow - familiar foes from the Pro14 - are the others to stand in the way of Blues.

Ospreys lost their play-off with Ulster to play in the Champions Cup, but will still face a tough task in the Challenge Cup against two French teams - Pau and Stade - plus English side Worcester, who have Wales wing Josh Adams in their squad.

Three-time Champions Cup finalists Clermont of France and English side Northampton, the 2000 European champions, will provide stiff competition for Dragons, while Romanians Timisoara provide less familiar opposition.

The Champions Cup final will be played at St James' Park, Newcastle, on 11 May 2019, with the Challenge Cup final the day before at the same venue.