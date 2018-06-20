Heineken Champions Cup: Ulster drawn against Scarlets, Racing 92 and Leicester Tigers in pool stages.

Ulster beat Leicester in the final round of pool games in the 2014/15 Champions Cup to end the Tigers' quarter-final hopes

Ulster will face Scarlets, Racing 92 and Leicester in Pool Four of the 2018/19 Heineken Champions Cup.

Leinster must overcome a tough pool draw if they are to defend their title.

The holders have been pitted against former winners Wasps, Toulouse and Bath following today's draw in Lausanne.

Munster are the other Irish province in the next season's tournament and they will face French Top14 champions Castres and Premiership sides Exeter Chiefs and Gloucester in Pool Three.

Ulster were among the fourth seeds for the draw in Switzerland after they beat Ospreys in a Pro14 play-off to secure European qualification and they were the last club to be allocated a group.

Scarlets are the top-seeded side with last season's beaten finalists Racing 92 also representing an imposing challenge.

The French side now have two former Irish internationals in their squad - Simon Zebo and Donnacha Ryan.

Two-time winners Leicester qualified for the tournament after finishing fifth in the Premiership table.

Scarlets, Leicester and Ulster were previously drawn in the same group in the 2014/15 Champions Cup when Toulon topped the pool on their way to their third consecutive European title.

Ulster qualified for the competition by defeating Ospreys 35-17 in a play-off in May and have not progressed beyond the pool stages of Europe's premier club tournament since 2014.

Connacht face Jackson's Perpignan

Connacht have been given a tough draw in the Challenge Cup after they were placed in Pool Three alongside Sale Sharks and French sides Bordeaux Begles and Perpignan, who recently signed former Ulster and Ireland playmaker Paddy Jackson.

The fly-half will now face an early return to Ireland after his IRFU contract was revoked at the conclusion of a nine-week rape trial in April when he was found not guilty.

St James' Park in Newcastle will host next season's finals weekend on 10-11 May.

Heineken Champions Cup 2018-19 draw

Pool One: Leinster, Wasps, Toulouse, Bath

Pool Two: Castres, Exeter Chiefs, Munster, Gloucester

Pool Three: Saracens, Glasgow Warriors, Lyon, Cardiff Blues

Pool Four: Scarlets, Racing 92, Leicester Tigers, Ulster

Pool Five: Montpellier, Newcastle Falcons, Edinburgh, Toulon

Challenge Cup 2018-19 draw

Pool 1: Northampton, Clermont Auvergne, Dragons, Timisoara Saracens

Pool 2: Pau, Ospreys, Worcester, Stade Francais

Pool 3: Sale Sharks, Connacht, Bordeaux-Begles, Perpignan

Pool 4: La Rochelle, Zebre, Bristol, Enisei-STM

Pool 5: Benetton, Harlequins, Agen, Grenoble