Argentina v Scotland: Captain Stuart McInally returns among eight changes

Summer Test: Argentina v Scotland Venue: Estadio Centenario, Resistencia Date: Saturday, 23 June Kick-off: 20:40 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport Scotland website and mobile app.

Scotland tour captain Stuart McInally has recovered from injury to start in their final tour game against Argentina on Saturday.

The Edinburgh hooker missed the win over Canada and defeat by United States with a calf strain.

His return is one of eight changes made by coach Gregor Townsend to the side beaten 30-19 in Houston.

Tim Swinson is the only forward to be retained, moving from the back-row to his more regular second-row berth.

Allan Dell and Simon Berghan come in to form an all-new front row alongside Edinburgh team-mate McInally, while Grant Gilchrist returns to partner Swinson in the second row.

Fraser Brown, a hooker by trade, starts at openside flanker having filled in there as a substitute in the defeat to the USA. Magnus Bradbury lines up on the blindside, with David Denton at number eight.

Townsend retains faith with the young half-back pairing of George Horne and Adam Hastings, with Pete Horne and Nick Grigg forming the centre partnership.

Blair Kinghorn, whose performance was perhaps the one bright spot of Scotland's defeat in Houston, starts on the wing. Dougie Fife and Stuart Hogg make up the back three.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said: "This is our last Test of the tour and we're determined to finish on a high.

"With the majority of the squad involved in two Tests, we believe that we'll be in a much better position in the future, having exposed more players to Test-level rugby, for the season ahead and beyond.

"We've learned a lot on this tour about this group of players. Now we have to use that learning to put in a very good performance to beat Argentina on their home patch.

"We're looking forward to a passionate atmosphere in a football stadium with the crowd very close to the pitch.

"Argentina will bring their passion and physicality where they have traditionally been strong - set piece, ball carrying and in the contact area.

"They also have a host of excellent attacking players, and the last few seasons have seen a much more expansive brand of rugby since joining the Rugby Championship and, more recently, the performances of Jaguares in Super Rugby."

Scotland team to face Argentina

Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors), Dougie Fife (Edinburgh), Nick Grigg (Glasgow Warriors), Pete Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Allan Dell (Edinburgh), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh), Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Tim Swinson (Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist, Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), David Denton (Leicester Tigers).

Substitutes: George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Sam Hidalgo-Clyne (Scarlets), James Lang (Harlequins), Chris Harris (Newcastle Falcons).