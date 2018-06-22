Jersey Reds begin 2018-19 Championship season with trip to Coventry

Jersey's last competitive game at Coventry was when they sealed promotion to the Championship in 2012

Jersey Reds may not have a home game until the fifth week of the new season.

The Championships fixtures have been announced and Jersey begin with away trips to newcomers Coventry and Bedford, but their home game in week three against London Irish could move.

The weekend clashes with the annual Jersey International Air Display which could cause logistical problems.

If it is changed Jersey's first home game would be against Yorkshire Carnegie at the end of September.

London Irish's only defeat during their last Championship campaign came at St Peter in March 2017.

Jersey go to Ealing just before Christmas and host Coventry on the last day of the season.

The Reds have also been drawn in the London-based pool of the new Championship Cup, which replaces the British and Irish Cup.

They will face London Scottish, Richmond and Ealing in six back-to-back fixtures in November and December.