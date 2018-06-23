New Zealand 49-14 France: Rieko Ioane scores hat-trick as All Blacks win series 3-0

Reiko Ioane scored a second-half hat-trick

Third Test: New Zealand v France New Zealand (21) 49 Tries: Smith, Todd, Mckenzie (2), Ioane (3) Cons: McKenzie 7 France (14) 14 Tries: Serin, Fofana Cons: Belleau (2)

Rieko Ioane scored a hat-trick of tries as New Zealand wrapped up a 3-0 series win over France by beating them 49-14 in the third and final Test.

The first half was closely contested with the All Blacks taking a 21-14 lead into half-time in Dunedin, but France failed to score after the break.

Ioane scored a second-half hat-trick, while Damian McKenzie, Ben Smith and Matt Todd also crossed for the hosts.

France's tries came from Baptiste Serin and Wesley Fofana.

The tourists lost 52-11 in the first Test and 26-13 in the second as they also lost the final match against a much-changed New Zealand.

All Blacks fly-half McKenzie scored two tries and kicked seven out of seven conversions.

"We were tight in the first half but in the second half the All Blacks increased the pace of the game and they scored a lot of tries," said Serin.

"We tried to run the ball a lot as well, but we exposed ourselves to the counter-attack and that's something we need to work on."