Argentina 15-44 Scotland: 'We put on a good show' - George Horne

George Horne scored two tries against Argentina, his first tries for Scotland

Scrum-half George Horne says Scotland "put on a good show" as they bounced back from last week's defeat to the USA with a record victory over Argentina.

The Scots blew away the home side with five first-half tries, and kept the Argentines at bay after the break to seal a 44-15 win in Resistencia.

"Obviously we were fairly disappointed after last week," Horne said.

"We knew we had to come out and be physical and aggressive and I think we did that tonight."

Horne set the ball rolling after just 76 seconds, combining with fly-half Adam Hastings to cross for his first international try.

Blair Kinghorn, Stuart McInally and Magnus Bradbury all touched down before Horne went over for his second try late in the first half to establish a commanding 36-3 lead at the break.

Despite Tomas Lezana and Matias Orlando hitting back for the Pumas in the second period, a Dougie Fife try and a Pete Horne penalty ensured there was never any hint of a miraculous comeback.

"It was class. We put on a good show," Horne told Channel 4.

Blair Kinghorn scored his third try in five Tests for Scotland

"It was great going up by 20 points at the start. It put us in a great position to play the territory game.

"When the rain came down we just had to play smart, play in the right areas and we did that really well. I thought Adam (Hastings) was outstanding at 10.

"It was a massive honour to get my first cap last week and it was even sweeter getting the victory tonight. It was great fun."

Full-back Stuart Hogg said it was satisfying to round off the summer tour on a high, and says some of the younger players in the squad have laid down a marker for future selection by head coach Gregor Townsend.

"We worked incredibly hard for that," Hogg told Channel 4. "We were bitterly disappointed by last week's result so it was great to finish off on a high and we go home happy men.

"The younger boys are pushing us and it's great for Scottish rugby. They're coming in full of energy and ready to learn. It's only going to put us in good stead. We'll have a good night tonight."