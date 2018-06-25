Tom Kessell: Northampton Saints scrum-half to leave Premiership club

Tom Kessell came through the Cornish Pirates academy

Northampton Saints scrum-half Tom Kessell is to leave after three seasons with the Premiership club.

The 28-year-old Cornishman, who made 22 appearances for the Saints, spent the latter part of last season on loan to National One side Coventry.

He was originally signed from Cornish Pirates in February 2015, only to then be loaned back to Pirates, who loaned him to Championship side Bristol.

"It's been a privilege to wear the black, green and gold," he said.

"Being able to play with this group of guys and make the memories I have has been incredible. I will always look back on my time here fondly."