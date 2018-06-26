Shaun Edwards: Wales defence coach linked to Wigan Warriors head role

Shaun Edwards has been defence coach with Wales since 2008

Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards remains a possible candidate to coach rugby league side Wigan Warriors.

Wigan coach Shaun Wane will step down at the end of the season and a return to league with the club he played for remains a possibility for Edwards.

"You always have a view of a handful of coaches who you'd like to see coaching Wigan or in rugby league," Wigan owner Ian Lenagan told the News & Star.

"Of course, Shaun Edwards would be among those anywhere."

Edwards is under contract with the Welsh Rugby Union until the end of the 2019 World Cup in Japan, but Wales head coach Warren Gatland has said he has "no issue" with his backroom staff exploring other job opportunities.

The 51-year-old Edwards has been linked recently with jobs including the England defence role and Harlequins head coach, although he has recently taken on an additional role in Wales to work with both Ospreys and Dragons on a part-time basis.

But with Wane departing Wigan to become Scotland's high-performance coach in the 15-man code, there is a vacancy at the DW Stadium.

"Wigan is obviously a marquee club and it would be one of the best jobs in rugby league I suspect. Whether you're talking about UK-based or Australian coaches, I would imagine there'll be a high degree of interest," Lenagan added.

"But it's too early in the process to comment. I've been getting phone calls all from people who want to come and take the Wigan job."

Edwards was assistant coach and head coach at Wasps before taking up his role with Wales in 2008, helping them win two Grand Slams and a Six Nations title.