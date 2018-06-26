Rohan Janse van Rensburg: Sale Sharks sign South Africa centre
Sale have signed South Africa centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg from Super Rugby side Lions following a successful loan spell with the Sharks last season.
The 23-year-old scored three tries in eight appearances for Sale between November and February after joining the Premiership side on a short-term deal.
He has now agreed a three-year contract at the AJ Bell Stadium.
"He is another building block in our desire to be a top-four team," director of rugby Steve Diamond said.
Van Rensburg made his international debut against Wales in Cardiff in 2016, but it remains his only Springboks cap so far.