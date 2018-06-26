Alex Codling: Harlequins appoint Ealing head coach as forwards coach

Premiership club Harlequins play their home fixtures at Twickenham Stoop

Harlequins have appointed the head coach of Championship side Ealing Trailfinders, former England second row Alex Codling, as their forwards coach.

The 44-year-old - Quins' 2002 Player of the Year before starting his coaching career - had been at Ealing since 2016.

Head of rugby Paul Gustard told Quins' website: "I have known Alex for almost 20 years both as a player and a coach.

"He is very detailed around the line-out and clearly has a strong passion in this area. I'm delighted to have him."

Ealing's director of rugby Ben Ward commented: "I'm disappointed to lose Alex at this stage of pre-season.

"Once the offer came in and Alex informed me of his desire to move on things moved very quickly. I'm sure he will be a success at the Stoop."

Codling won his one and only England cap against Argentina in Buenos Aires in 2002.