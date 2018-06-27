Dave Attwood rejoins Bath for 2018-19 after loan spells at Toulon

Dave Attwood made nine appearances for Toulon in the final four months of 2017-18

Bath second row Dave Attwood will return to the Premiership club for the upcoming 2018-19 season following a loan spell at French side Toulon.

There were "discussions" between the two clubs but Bath always wanted to keep the 31-year-old, said director of rugby Todd Blackadder.

Attwood has made 136 appearances for Bath over six previous seasons.

"We're really looking forward to welcoming Dave back for pre-season," Blackadder told the club website.

"Supporters know that, at his best, there aren't many better players in his position, and his return will be almost like a new signing for us."