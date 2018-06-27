Nemani Nagusa: Newcastle Falcons sign Fiji back-rower

Nemani Nagusa has captained Fiji's 7s side

Newcastle Falcons have signed Fiji international back-rower Nemani Nagusa.

The 30-year-old, who has played for his country in both the full form of the game and sevens, spent last season with French side Aurillac.

"Nemani is an exciting player with pace, power and handling ability," director of rugby Dean Richards told the club website.

"He has that X-factor about him and we look forward to his arrival once the work permit process is completed."