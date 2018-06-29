Welsh regions' development sides to face Irish provinces

Media playback is not supported on this device

WRU chairman Gareth Davies on Welsh rugby reshuffle

The new Welsh development regional sides will face the Irish provinces in a cross-border competition next season.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) announced in March 2018 there would be new regional sides, with players in the teams mainly being aged under-23.

Cardiff Blues, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets will face A sides from Munster, Leinster, Ulster and Connacht.

There will be six games before a final in September and October, with more games possible in April.

The tournament has been designed to bridge the gap between the club and regional game.

A WRU spokesperson said: "The finer details of its structure will be available shortly, but it is our collective ambition to create a new tier of professional competition for our teams that services all the requirements of a successful player pathway.

"As previously advised this competition will run alongside our existing club competitions and provide a performance environment for player development."

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Featured