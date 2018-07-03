Jason Harries: Cardiff Blues sign Welsh back from Edinburgh
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Cardiff Blues have signed back Jason Harries from Pro14 rivals Edinburgh.
The former Wales Under-18, U20 and Sevens international joined the Scottish side in May 2017 from London Scottish on a one-year contract.
The 6ft 3in former Carmarthen Quins and Scarlets age-grade player, 29, can play at centre or wing.
Blues coach John Mulvihill said: "Jason has an extremely high work rate and puts himself into good positions on the field in both attack and defence."