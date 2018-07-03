Jason Harries: Cardiff Blues sign Welsh back from Edinburgh

Jason Harries scored for Edinburgh against Scarlets when the sides met in Llanelli last season
Jason Harries scored for Edinburgh against Scarlets when the sides met in Llanelli last season

Cardiff Blues have signed back Jason Harries from Pro14 rivals Edinburgh.

The former Wales Under-18, U20 and Sevens international joined the Scottish side in May 2017 from London Scottish on a one-year contract.

The 6ft 3in former Carmarthen Quins and Scarlets age-grade player, 29, can play at centre or wing.

Blues coach John Mulvihill said: "Jason has an extremely high work rate and puts himself into good positions on the field in both attack and defence."

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured