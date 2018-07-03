Chris Ashton: England winger set to leave French club Toulon

Ashton moved to Toulon from Saracens for the 2017-18 season and scored 24 tries in 23 appearances

Chris Ashton is set to leave French club Toulon in a bid to resurrect his England career before the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The 31-year-old, who broke the Top 14 try-scoring record last season, is poised for a return to the Premiership in time for next season.

Sale are believed to be the favourites to sign Ashton, but it is understood Harlequins have also held talks.

Ashton last played for his country in the summer of 2014.

The former Saracens back has scored 19 tries in 39 appearances for England, but was dropped before the 2015 World Cup.

In May, Ashton revealed his desire to play for England again, telling the Rugby Union Weekly podcast that he felt he could still thrive at international level, before scoring a hat-trick against his country for the Barbarians at Twickenham.

Since 2012, the RFU have ruled that the England coach cannot select players based outside England barring "exceptional circumstances".

Ashton was only one season into a three-year deal with Toulon, but has agreed compensation terms with the French side in order to return to England.