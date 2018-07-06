Billy Vunipola: Saracens & England back-rower 'healing well' from broken arm

Billy Vunipola has managed more than 80 appearances for Saracens since he moved there from Wasps in 2013

Billy Vunipola is "healing well" from the broken arm he sustained during England's tour of South Africa in June, says Saracens coach Alex Sanderson.

The 25-year-old did not need surgery on the right arm he fractured just two months after returning from an initial break suffered in January.

Sanderson said of the number eight: "He'll be back in the week after next, not full training but rehab.

"Every time Bill's come back, he's been better for it."

Vunipola has an extensive injury history, beginning when he damaged knee ligaments against Wales in the pool stage of the 2015 World Cup and missed the rest of the tournament.

He suffered another knee problem the following year, while an ongoing shoulder problem caused him to miss the British and Irish Lions' tour of New Zealand in 2017, before further knee surgery followed that autumn.

The back-rower was ruled out for four months and missed this year's Six Nations after he broke his arm for the first time in the Champions Cup pool stage on 13 January.

Vunipola scored a try in Saracens' Premiership final win over Exeter on his return, but he was forced off in the first half of England's second Test against the Springboks on 17 June.

"Every player goes through injuries and it's how you come out the other side that will determine the kind of player you're going to be," added Sanderson.

"You either let the injury affect you mentally and physically and then try to get back to near where you were, or you use the time when you're injured to get bigger and stronger and faster to become a better player, cognitively-speaking.

"Whenever he plays for any length of time, Billy's going to have a big season."