Nick Frisby: Glasgow Warriors sign Australia scrum-half

Frisby played five games for Australia in 2016, making his debut against England

Glasgow Warriors have signed Australia scrum-half Nick Frisby on a two-year contract, subject to the 25-year-old receiving a visa and passing a medical.

Capped five times, Frisby also has experience in the number 10 jersey.

Having fallen out of favour at Super Rugby club Queensland Reds, he joined Bordeaux Begles in January, making nine appearances for the French Top 14 side.

"I'm looking forward to getting over and ripping into pre-season with the boys," he told the club website.

"I played club rugby with [Glasgow centre] Sam Johnson and worked under [former Warriors assistant coach] Matt Taylor at the Reds, so they've both told me how good the club is and how hard the boys work, so I'm excited to get over and be involved.

"I've played against Dave Rennie's sides in Super Rugby and as soon as I heard he and Glasgow were interested it was a no-brainer. His Chiefs sides were always really exciting, and Glasgow are too and I think his style of play will suit my game really well."

Frisby, who had a year of his Queensland Reds deal to run, made his debut for the Brisbane franchise in 2012, contributing 69 points in 66 matches.

His first international cap came against England in 2016.

'Versatile and incredibly competitive'

Warriors head coach Rennie said: "With Henry Pyrgos moving on it's great to replace him with an international half-back. Nick has an outstanding skill set, he is quick and has a quality pass and kick.

"He's also incredibly versatile, while he's predominantly a nine the Reds sometimes played him at 10 and as a young player he played a lot at 15.

"Coaching the Chiefs, when we were playing the Reds we would dedicate time in the week leading up to the game to shutting Nick down because of how dangerous he can be. His running game and ability to create space for others is a real point of difference.

"I've spoken to him recently and he's incredibly competitive, he's still a young man and we're really excited to have him here and the fact that he'll be here all year round is an extra bonus."