WRU set to name Gatland's successor as Wales coach - Pivac tipped for role

Wayne Pivac is a former Fiji coach

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) is today expected to name Warren Gatland's successor as Wales coach with Scarlets boss Wayne Pivac tipped for the role.

Gatland steps down after the 2019 World Cup and fellow New Zealander Pivac has long been touted as his potential successor.

WRU chairman Gareth Davies and chief executive Martyn Phillips host a scheduled press conference at lunchtime.

