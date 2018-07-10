Wayne Pivac: Liam Williams backs appointment of new Wales head coach

Liam Williams scores on his final appearance for the Scarlets in their 2016-17 Pro12 final win over Munster in Dublin

Lions back Liam Williams believes his former Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac is the right man to take Wales forward.

The Scarlets head coach, 55, has been confirmed as the successor to Warren Gatland, who will step down in 2019.

Williams worked with Pivac at Scarlets for three seasons, winning the Pro12 in May 2017 before moving to Saracens.

"It is a great appointment. It is a totally different set-up from the Scarlets to Wales, but I think he will do well," said Williams, 27.

"His biggest attributes are his man management and the way he works with the other coaches.

"I got on with him and he is someone you could go and speak to him about anything, not just rugby."

Pivac's 'huge honour' to be Wales coach

Pivac will replace his fellow New Zealander after the 2019 World Cup.

But the new Wales coach and the WRU have said they will not confirm the backroom staff until the summer of that year, with Scarlets backs coach Stephen Jones favourite to join up with his current boss.

"It would be a good double act (Wayne and Steve)," said the utility back.

"Steve would be a great appointment, but we will wait and see.

"They have got a good coaching staff down there at the Scarlets with Stephen, Ioan Cunningham and Byron Hayward.

"That helps because it is not just Wayne who is doing the coaching, although he is a great coach as well."