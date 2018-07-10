Rugby World Cup Sevens: England name squads for the 2018 World Cup in San Francisco

Tom Mitchell (second left) captains England in his second Sevens World Cup

Rugby World Cup Sevens Venue: AT&T Park San Francisco, USA Date: 20-22 July Coverage: Match reports on the BBC Sport Website and app.

England have named men's and women's squads for the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco from 20-22 July.

The 12-strong men's squad, runners-up in Moscow in 2013, includes six players who won Olympic silver medals with Team GB in Rio.

Tom Mitchell captains the side, which also features England's all-time leading try-scorer Dan Norton.

Abbie Brown leads an experienced women's side, who start as the eighth seeds with the men seeded fourth.

England's men, seeded behind South Africa, Fiji and New Zealand, play their first game on Saturday, 21 July at 04:09 BST against the winner of Samoa v Uganda.

England women, who won bronze along with the men at the Commonwealth Games in April, kick-off their campaign against ninth seed Ireland at 20:12 BST on Friday, 20 July.

Five of England's Rugby World Cup finalists from 2017 - Vicky Fleetwood, Emily Scarratt, Natasha Hunt, Amy Wilson Hardy and Alex Matthews - are also named in head coach James Bailey's squad.

The tournament, which will be held at AT&T Park, follows a straight knockout format, meaning that teams will have to win every match to be crowned World Cup winners.

Full squads:

England men: Phil Burgess, Alex Davis, Richard de Carpentier, Will Edwards, Mike Ellery, Harry Glover, Ollie Lindsay-Hague, Ruaridh McConnochie, Tom Mitchell (c), Will Muir, Dan Norton, James Rodwell.

England women: Holly Aitchison, Claire Allan, Jess Breach, Abbie Brown (c), Heather Fisher, Vicky Fleetwood, Deborah Fleming, Natasha Hunt, Alex Matthews, Sarah McKenna, Emily Scarratt, Amy Wilson Hardy.