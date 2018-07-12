Cardiff Blues recruitment 'doors closed' - John Mulvihill

New faces: L-R Dmitri Arhip, Jason Harries, Rory Thornton, Samu Manoa

Cardiff Blues head coach John Mulvihill says their recruitment doors are now closed for the summer after making four international signings.

Toulon and USA forward Samu Manoa is the latest player to have put pen to paper ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

He joins Moldova's ex-Ospreys prop Dmitri Arhip and Wales Sevens player Jason Harries, who arrives at the Arms Park from Edinburgh.

Blues also secured a season-long loan of Ospreys second-row Rory Thornton.

Hookers Matthew Rees and Kirby Myhill, locks George Earle and James Down and full-back Dan Fish have also signed contract extensions with the region.

Mulvihill told BBC Sport Wales: "That's it, our doors are closed for this year.

"We've got some real strength in key areas."

He added they would look at the squad halfway through the season to see where they need to recruit for the following season.