Saracens: Liam Williams puzzled by Alex Goode's England snub

Liam Williams joined Saracens from Scarlets for the 2017-18 season

Wales full-back Liam Williams says he remains puzzled why Saracens team-mate Alex Goode is overlooked by England.

Williams, who plays on the wing for the English Premiership champions, described Goode as "the best 15 I have ever played with".

Goode, 30, last featured for England in 2016, with head coach Eddie Jones preferring Mike Brown, Elliot Daly and Anthony Watson at full-back.

Williams said: "How he doesn't get a look-in with England I haven't a clue."

The Welshman added: "His work rate, his hands, feet and all-round game is tremendous - it's good to play alongside Alex.

"If he [Jones] does not pick him, that's up to him."

Alex Goode has won 21 caps for England

British and Irish Lion Williams is set to honour the third year of his Saracens deal which would take him to the end of the 2019-20 season.

The 27-year-old has played 48 times for Wales and is set to exceed the Welsh Rugby Union's 60-cap rule which allows players to be picked for the national side if they play outside Wales.

"I have spoken to Saracens and said I am 99% sure I want to take the third year," Williams told BBC Sport Wales.

"I have just bought a house, we have just won the league, what more do you want? It is a great place."

Williams claimed a Premiership winners medal despite an injury-affected first season as he battled with a groin problem which ruled him out for 12 weeks. and missed the Premiership final with a shoulder injury.

There was disagreement between Wales and Saracens over the treatment of his injury in January, but Williams insists relations remain positive between his club and country.

Williams was rested for Wales' summer tour of the USA and Argentina

"It is great, some of the Wales and Saracens staff know each other and work closely," said Williams.

"It was hard because Wales sent me back to Saracens and said it was something different.

"I saw four or five specialists and they all said it was something different."

Williams says he was "devastated" to miss the Premiership final, and he hopes to be more involved in the Saracens campaign this season.

"It is tough being in the stand... but it is part of playing rugby," he said.

"I played my part during the season and had a winner's medal but hopefully I will play and contribute a lot more this season.

"We are going to look at the double this year."