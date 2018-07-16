Wales name strong Sevens squad for World Cup

Adam Thomas plays his club rugby for Pontypridd

Wales have named a strong squad for the rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco between July 20-22.

Adam Thomas captains the side and in-form Luke Morgan is also included.

Lloyd Williams and Cory Allen will also feature, three years after competing for Wales in the 15-a-side World Cup.

"This is a great culmination to our season. The World Cup has been an aim of ours for 18 months and we're excited with the squad we have put together," head coach Gareth Williams said.

Wales Sevens squad: Luke Treharne, Ethan Davies, Lloyd Williams, Luke Morgan, Owen Jenkins, Tom Williams, Cory Allen, Afon Bagshaw, Adam Thomas, Cai Devine, Jared Rosser, Ben Roach, Will Talbot-Davies.