Ellis Genge: Leicester's England prop ruled out until start of 2019 after knee surgery

Ellis Genge did not add to his five England caps on the tour to South Africa

Leicester and England prop Ellis Genge will not play again until the new year after having surgery on his knee.

The 23-year-old was hurt in training ahead of the second Test on England's tour to South Africa in June.

Genge, who missed this year's Six Nations after injuring his shoulder, and will now be unavailable for the autumn internationals.

"It is obviously very disappointing for him and for us," Leicester head coach Matt O'Connor told the club website.

"He will miss the first phase of the season and we're probably looking at him playing again in the new year at this stage.

"But he's working hard on his recovery and will be good to go when he comes through that rehab."

Meanwhile, fellow Leicester forward Graham Kitchener has had surgery on a hip problem, but is expected to be fit for the start of the new season.