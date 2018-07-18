Jordan Payne: Cornish Pirates sign centre from Japanese club

From the section

Gavin Cattle (left) welcomes Jordan Payne to the Mennaye

Cornish Pirates have signed New Zealand-born centre Jordan Payne.

The 25-year-old, who has agreed a two-year deal, joins from Japanese top flight side NEC Green Rockets.

The Auckland-born back has also spent time at the Chiefs Super Rugby franchise, and played ITM Cup rugby for Waikato in 2014.

"Jordan arrives in Cornwall with a big pedigree, having performed within certain elite environments," said Pirates coach Gavin Cattle.