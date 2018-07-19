BBC Sport - Gareth Edwards concerned by tackle around shoulders to dislodge the ball

Gareth Edwards concerned by tackle around shoulders to dislodge the ball

"I'm just wondering whether or not the powers that be will have to reconsider the tackle in years to come," Wales rugby legend Gareth Edwards said on Good Morning Wales.

Former Welsh Rugby Union surgeon John Fairclough also said the volume and nature of injuries need addressing.

Gareth Edwards and Sam Warburton, who retired this week at the age of 29, share a status as Wales and British & Irish Lions stars of their respective eras.

Top Stories